Hyderabad: B Sanjay Kumar elected president of DRTA Association

Hyderabad: Senior advocate B Sanjay Kumar has been elected president of the Debt Recovery Tribunal Advocates' Association, in an poll held at the Abids tribunal office. Advocates felicitated Sanjay Kumar on Friday.

He said the welfare schemes being provided to advocates should be given through BRT Bar. Presently, the BRT advocates were depending on the other associations, which is leading to many problems for advocates.

He said that the advocate-general and the founder president of the association BS Prasad has assured to provide funds from the advocates welfare fund to the DRT advocates.

Vijay Kumar was elected vice-president, T Sridhar general secretary, T Sridhar Reddy joint secretary, V Ravinder sports secretary, G Dinesh Kumar treasurer, T Randhir Singh librarian. The executive members include Mukesh Tiwari, V Satyanarayana, J Narendra Kumar, B Ramana Kumari.