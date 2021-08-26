Hyderabad: Badangpet on road to development with improved infrastructure

Badangpet: Moving on with measures to improve the infrastructure for its dwellers, officials of Badangpet Municipal Corporation have embarked on road-widening on three stretches to a length of 6.1 km at a cost of Rs 11.1 crore, through a seed support of LRS funds. Spread over 74.56 square km, the civic body is home to a population of 1.8 lakh, with a number of public-oriented facilities that other neighbouring municipalities can only dream of.

Sharing the boundaries with four municipalities like Meerpet, Adibatla, Tukkuguda and Jalpally, the Badangpet Municipal Corporation, formed in 2013, is considered pleasant county in terms of ambient temperature with countryside green expanses.



It is part of the Maheshwaram constituency, represented by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, the Badangpet civic body has number of facilities for its dwellers of all ages, like gardens, parks, nurseries and open gyms, besides two colossal buildings of Zilla Grandhalaya head office and Praja Bhavan, which are in advanced stage of construction.

Anticipating a rapid increase in traffic in years to come, officials have planned road-widening on at least three stretches that are considered core nerves linking every nook and corner in the municipality.

According to Commissioner Krishna Mohan Reddy, "The 25 ft road from Badangpet Arch to Libra Colony will be turned into a 100 ft stretch, with 25 ft widening from the maiden on both sides. To shape the 2.5 km stretch, a fund of Rs 7.5 crore has been allocated. The second road-widening will be taken up on a two km stretch from Badangpet main road to Almasguda Kaman, for which the municipality has earmarked Rs 2 crore. The third planned road-widening will cover 1.6 km of stretch from Ambedkar statue to Telecom Colony for which Rs 1.6 crore has been allocated."

DE G Ashok Reddy said, "All the stretches will be turned into BT roads after the planned road-widening that began last week and will be completed in three months. This will completely evolve the municipality into a county having seamless passage with countryside views, like proper footpaths and sufficient parking places."