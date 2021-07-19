Hyderabad: "Bahubali" elephant to be part of Bonalu celebrations

Secunderabad: A 'Bahubali' elephant is to be part of the Bonalu celebrations here this year. "Gajalakshmi Menaka", the 34-year-old elephant from Raichur (Karnataka) which featured in 'Baahubali' film will be a special attraction during the festival from July 26 to August 2.

"Gajalakshmi" will be taking part in the religious procession to be taken out from the historic Sri Ujjaini Mahankali temple here on July 26, Sri Nalla Pochamma Temple in Sabzi Mandi on August 1, and Sri Akkanna Madanna Temple in Shahalibanda on August 2.

A special team is to bring Menaka in a truck on July 25. A 10-member team, including a veterinary doctor from the Nehru Zoological Park, will also accompany it to attend to any emergency.

During the procession, after 'Rangam' , a portrait of the goddess would be kept atop the elephant following a puja.

The State Endowments department roped in Menaka from Sri Veeratapaswi Veerabhadra Shivacharyaru of Savira Devar Mutt, Raichur, after officials from the zoo said the elephant Rajani, which earlier used to be part of the Bonalu festival, could not participate due to ill-health.

Menaka also has experience in participating in religious processions in Raichur. Though it was part of several movies, it was 'Baahubali 2' which tilted the spotlight on the tusker.