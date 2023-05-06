Hyderabad: Bajrang Dal protests spark tension at TPCC headquarters

Hyderabad: Several members of Bajrang Dal staged a protest at the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) headquarters in Nampally, breaking barricades and causing tension. The protest was part of a state-wide call to condemn the Karnataka Congress in their election manifesto, which promised to ban the organisation. Members of the BJP and other party wings also gathered to lay siege to the Congress party offices and the residences of Congress leaders.

When BJP leaders gathered to proceed to Gandhi Bhavan to stage a protest, tension prevailed at the BJP State headquarters in Nampally. The leaders recited Hanuman Chalisa and took out a procession, but police prevented them near the party office. The BJP leaders raised slogans against the police and sat on the road to continue their protests, still reciting Hanuman Chaalisa.

Some members of the Bajrang Dal broke through police barricades resulting in a minor scuffle between the police and protestors. The police arrested the party members and shifted them to the police station. Scores of Bajrang Dal members landed near the TPCC office and started chanting Hanuman Chaalisa, leading to a minor tussle between the activists and Mahila Congress members. The police intervened and took the activists into custody.