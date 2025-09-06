Hyderabad: Balapur Ganesh laddu auction to commence in a while

The Balapur Vinayak Laddu auction is set to commence shortly, generating significant anticipation regarding who will secure the esteemed Balapur Laddu this year. Early this morning, organisers conducted special prayers for Balapur Ganesha, followed by a procession through the village led by members of the Utsava Samiti. Once the procession concludes, the auction itself will take place in Bodrai village.

The auction, which began in 1994 with a modest starting bid of just 450 rupees, has seen remarkable growth, culminating in a record bid of 30,001,000 rupees last year by Kolan Shankar Reddy. This event has gained notoriety not only across Telangana but also internationally.

In preparation, local authorities have implemented extensive security measures. Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Sudheer Babu stated that 550 personnel will be providing security during the auction, with barriers in place to manage the expected influx of devotees. Comprehensive security protocols have been established, particularly concerning the procession in Balapur. Police officials, including those from the Lander Police, Traffic, and She teams, will be deployed in plain clothes, ensuring a smooth operation. Additionally, the festivities will be monitored from the Command and Control Centre to ensure safety and order during this highly anticipated event.