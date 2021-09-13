Hyderabad: Bandi dares KCR for debate on welfare schemes in State

Hyderabad: Alleging that the State government was implementing the Central schemes by changing the names, the BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday challenged the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for a discussion on welfare programmes in the State.

The BJP chief was talking to reporters in Medak district during his padayatra 'Praja Sangrama Yatra', which entered 16th day on Sunday. He said that seeing the woes of the people, doubt appears whethere there is a government in the state. He said that everywhere the people were welcoming the BJP during his padayatra. The BJP leader demanded the State government to officially celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day on September 17.

Addressing a public meeting at Rangampet under Narsapur assembly constituency, Bandi Sanjay said that the chief minister had turned the state into a debt-ridden state. He said that the State had a surplus budget when it was formed but due to his inefficiency and corrupt practices the State was pushed into a debt-ridden State.

TRS government had borrowed Rs four lakh crores in the last seven years in the name of development and imposed a burden of Rs one lakh on each citizen of the state, Sanjay said. The financial situation has reached such a state that government employees are not getting their salaries even on 12th day of the month and salaries are being paid in instalments, he alleged.

On the criticism of provocation, Bandi Sanjay said, "When I am demanding Dalit Bandhu type of schemes for other communities and raising issues concerning farmers, unemployed youth and women, the ruling party is branding my speech as ' provocative speech.

If talking in favour of poor, downtrodden and farmers is provocative, yes I keep raising the issue. If explaining the facts is provoking people, the party would definitely keep doing it. We have started the padayatra to know the problems of the people including students, farmers and the unemployed under the TRS regime," he said.

Former MP Vijaya Shanti said the padyatra was not for any publicity. The padyatra launched by Bandi Sanjay was to know facts and problems of people and oust the corrupt, dictatorial and family rule of KCR government. She asked people to think for an alternative and support BJP to form a pro-poor and pro-farmer government in Telangana.