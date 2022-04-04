Hyderabad: Banjara Hills CI suspended

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police inspector P Shiva Chandra was suspended by city Police Commissioner CV Anand on Sunday. The CP also issued a charge memo to ACP M Sudarshan for his negligence towards his legitimate duties of controlling narcotics in pubs and bars under his jurisdiction.

An officer, on the condition of anonymity said, "The main reason for the inspector to be suspended is because of the raid at Radisson Blu hotel, and it is well-known that such things can't happen without his connivance or notice. Though he was aware of late night activities in the hotel, he shunned to take action.

The ACP has been issued a memo because he should be aware of whatever action the inspector takes during his duty. Now, the ACP will have to explain to the higher ups and also explain whether he was aware of the activities of the inspector or not."

Meanwhile, K Nageshwar Rao, the officer from task force, has been given the charge of Station House Officer, Banjara Hills.