  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bathukamma songs echo at Legislature secretariat

Bathukamma songs echo at Legislature secretariat
x

Bathukamma songs echo at Legislature secretariat

Highlights

As part of the 'Bathukamma' celebrations, the second day of the Batukamma festival was organised by employees of the Legislative Secretariat on Thursday.

Hyderabad: As part of the 'Bathukamma' celebrations, the second day of the Batukamma festival was organised by employees of the Legislative Secretariat on Thursday.

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy, Legislative Council Protem Chairman Venna Bhupal Reddy, Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy, MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, MLAs Padma Devender Reddy, Sitakka participated in the 'Bathukamma Samburalu'. Among the other participants were several legislators, members of the Legislative Council, Legislature secretary V Narasimha Charyulu.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X