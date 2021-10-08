Hyderabad: Bathukamma songs echo at Legislature secretariat

Hyderabad: As part of the 'Bathukamma' celebrations, the second day of the Batukamma festival was organised by employees of the Legislative Secretariat on Thursday.

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy, Legislative Council Protem Chairman Venna Bhupal Reddy, Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy, MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, MLAs Padma Devender Reddy, Sitakka participated in the 'Bathukamma Samburalu'. Among the other participants were several legislators, members of the Legislative Council, Legislature secretary V Narasimha Charyulu.