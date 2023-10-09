Hyderabad: BDL organises Mega Medical Camp

Live
Hyderabad: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, has organised a one-day Mega Medical Camp in Hyderabad in association with Seva Bharathi, an NGO.
G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister Culture, Tourism & Development of North Eastern Region inaugurated the Mega Medical Camps in presence of Commodore A Madhavarao (Retd),Chairman & Managing Director, BDL, N Srinivasulu, Director (Finance), BDL, N Satyanarayana, Head (HR) and senior officials from BDL and Seva Bharathi. The initiative is estimated to address healthcare needs of about 15,000 underprivileged persons by offering essential healthcare services such as general checkups, vaccinations and distribution of medicines to the needy. The Camps were organised in Kavadiguda, Amberpet, Borabanda and Sanathnagar in Hyderabad.