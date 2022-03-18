Hyderabad: Begum Bazar soaks in colours of joy

Hyderabad: The streets of Begum Bazar wore a colourful look on Thursday as men, women and children were seen gaily dancing to various Bollywood Holi songs in the 'Barat' a tradition organised on the occasion of Holi.

The colourful Barat was organised under the banner of Begum Bazar Holi Utsav Samithi in the lanes and bylanes of Begum Bazar. According to the organiser Avinash Devda, the Begam Bazar Holi Utsav Samithi has been organising the traditional Holi celebrations for decades. The organisers took up 'Dhrutpaan' and 'Mehandi' on Wednesday and the Barat was organised on Thursday. This year Ajay Sankhla (Anjali Supari) was the bridegroom who was sitting on the horse and a big procession was taken up in the streets.

The procession started from Kolsavadi and passed through Swastik Mirchi, Kirana Market, New Fish Market, Begum Bazar Chatri, Post office, Mitti Ka Sher and reached back to Begum Bazar. The procession had a colourful look with camels, band and DJ sounds. Organisers ensured the use of organic colour made from palash flower, khus sticks, scents, herbal gulal colours. The procession was welcomed by various associations such as The Hyderabad Kirana Merchants Association, Begum Bazar Residents Welfare Association, Jai Ganesh Friends Club, Humanity Group, Telangana Mali Yuva Sena, and others.

In the procession organic colours are sprinkled on each other by Begum Bazar Kirana Merchants and residents. Bajrang Panwar, Manish Bhati, Vijay Kumar Solanki, Ramesh Bhati, Vijju Bhati, Ramsingh Tak, Nakul Panwar, Dheeraj Devda, Govind Panwar, Rajesh Solanki, Ajay Saini, Bulbul Solanki and others were among those who welcomed the procession.