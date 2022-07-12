Hyderabad: Bereft of basic facilities, Aliya Junior College cries for attention

Hyderabad: Students of Aliya Government Junior College, Abids are up in arms against the Education department for not providing proper amenities like infrastructure, sanitisation and lack of laboratory equipment. Students pointed out that for the past three decades the college building has not been renovated, classrooms are very congested due to which students are forced to sit outside on the grounds, there is no sanitisation being taken up in the campus, lack of laboratory equipment and crunch in teaching staff. More than 2,000 students are studying in this college.



Rohini (name changed), intermediate second-year student said, "We students have held many protests and representations were also given to the concern department but all fell in deaf ears. Most of the classrooms in our college are in dilapidated condition, windows are broken and there are no fans in classrooms. The most important issue is that there are no enough lecturers, and lecturers only conducts class when there is any inspection being held."

Anil, inter second student said, "Due to non-availability of drinking water we carry our bottles from homes and sometimes are forced to buy water bottles from outside. Our college premises is never being cleaned. Apart from this, there is no proper equipment in our labs. As there is no other college in this area, we are forced to take admission in this college only." "Interesting part is that this college is just situated beside the District Education Officer's Office. The college lack with basic facilities that include classrooms that are congested, lack of fans in classrooms, and no drinking water facilities. Last year the Education department had planned to renovate the college but no action has been taken. Along with students, I have submitted many pleas to concerned officials but all fell in deaf ear," said Sai Pavan, a social activist.