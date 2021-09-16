Hyderabad: Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi members to stage dharna today

Begum Bazar: In the ongoing Ganesh Navratri, the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi has addressed the 'problems created by the State government' regarding immersion of idols in Hussainsagar. As protest, it organised a bike rally with black flags on Wednesday.

Its representatives will stage a dharna at 50 places around the city on Thursday. According to the BGUS, it has been a custom and practice over the last five decades that devotees worship Lord Ganesh by installing his idols in streets and prominent places during the Navratri days and end them by mass immersion of idols in Hussainsagar (Tank Bund).

Dr Bhagwanth Rao, general secretary of the Samithi stated that now a confusion has been created among devotees pursuant to the HC orders. "The HC directed the government to ensure that idols made of POP shall not be immersed in Hussainsagar or any other lake.

The HC passed the order after having been misguided by the government by filing false and incorrect affirmations."He warned that the Samithi would call for 'Bhagyanagar bandh' or State bandh and for mass protests against the government. Rao stated that the "government should pass an appropriate ordinance immediately for smooth conduct of immersion. The Samithi, in association with devotees and several Hindu organisations will stage protests across the State."