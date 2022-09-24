Hyderabad: BIACH & RI Palliative Care Unit gets ESMO recognition

Hyderabad: The Palliative Care Unit of Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute (BIACH & RI) received recognition from the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) as a ESMO designated Centre for Integrated Oncology and Palliative Care for the term 2023 to 2025. BIACH&RI's palliative care unit is the first unit in Telangana to receive such recognition for its quality of service, patient care.

BIACH & RI has 12 beds exclusively allocated for palliative care along with a five member specialised doctor team and a specially trained eight member nursing team. This unit has treated around 4500 patients in the year 2022.

The palliative care unit provides treatments for discomfort, anxiety or insomnia associated with difficulty breathing. Patients here will receive counseling and education on lifestyle changes, such as to quit smoking.