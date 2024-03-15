Hyderabad: Big Friday in politics

Hyderabad : March 15, 2024, will be known as Big Friday in the political history of India for variety of reasons. Two former bureaucrats Sukhbir Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar will assume office as new Election Commissioners and soon after that the Election Commission is likely to announce the poll schedule.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be in Telangana on a two-day visit from Friday, will hold roadshows and address public meetings marking the beginning of intense southern campaign in Telangana. He will be holding a roadshow in the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency on Friday. Incidentally, he will be the first PM to hold a roadshow in this constituency.

In the past, Indira Gandhi had addressed a meeting but she was not in power at that time. President Droupadi Murmu will grace the World Spiritual Mahotsav, the one-of-a-kind spiritual congregation at Kanha Shanti Vanam, the headquarters of Heartfulness, a non-profit organisation situated on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The event will bring spiritual leaders from all faiths and beliefs to one place at the world’s largest meditation centre.

It also assumes importance as the Central Election Committee of the Congress party would meet on Friday to finalise the names of party candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court will be hearing the Delhi liquor scam case in which K Kavitha, BRS MLC and daughter of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is alleged to be involved.

Friday also happens to be the day when Andhra Pradesh woke up to a gruesome murder of Y S Vivekananda Reddy, brother of former chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy.

This incident took many twists and turns and the YSRCP led by YS Jagan mohan Reddy had then alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was behind the murder and demanded a CBI probe. But after coming to power, in the last five years, there has been no progress in the case and even the CBI was prevented from conducting a probe into the case.

Vivekananda’s daughter Dr Sunitha Reddy has been fighting the case for the past five years from lower courts to Supreme Court. Now, she seems to be geared up for taking a plunge into active politics. She will be announcing this at the spiritual meeting at Kadapa which is being organized as a mark of the fifth death anniversary of her father. Either she or her mother Sow