Hyderabad: Biramalguda Flyover Collapsed 10 injured

A flyover in LB Nagar which is known as Biramalguda flyover collapsed late yesterday night soon after concrete works for the flyover slab was over. About 10 workers belonging to Bihar and UP were injured and about 4 of them are said to be in serious condition.

According to sources the incidrent took place when the concrete mixer truck was leaving the place after completing its job when the upper part of the truck hit the underlaying wooden part.









Under construction flyover collapse at LB Nagar Biramalguda on Wednesday pictures -Srinivas Setty.



