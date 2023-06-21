Live
- Ram Lalla Idol to be Installed by Jan 2024
- Venkatagiri: Nara Lokesh extends support to SC categorisation
- Yadadri Lord gold, silver dollars to make way into devotees’ hands soon
- Somu Veerraju advises Chandrababu to fight YSRCP democratically
- Tirupati: Spiritual fervour marks Jagannath Rath Yatra in National Sanskrit University
- Govt schools transformed into modern centres of learning: Sabita Indra Reddy
- Visakhapatnam: ‘TTD’s significance is impacted in YSRCP’s rule says Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy
- Hyderabad: Training programme on pre-election arrangements held
- Vizianagaram: SITAM student felicitated by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
- Visakhapatnam: JSP corporator P Murthy Yadav demands probe into MP MVV Satyanarayana family’s kidnap case
Hyderabad: Biramalguda Flyover Collapsed 10 injured
Highlights
A flyover in LB Nagar which is known as Biramalguda flyover collapsed late yesterday night soon after concrete works for the flyover slab was over....
A flyover in LB Nagar which is known as Biramalguda flyover collapsed late yesterday night soon after concrete works for the flyover slab was over. About 10 workers belonging to Bihar and UP were injured and about 4 of them are said to be in serious condition.
According to sources the incidrent took place when the concrete mixer truck was leaving the place after completing its job when the upper part of the truck hit the underlaying wooden part.
Under construction flyover collapse at LB Nagar Biramalguda on Wednesday pictures -Srinivas Setty.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS