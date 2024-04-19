Hyderabad: BITS Pilani ties up with BFI for biomed research

Hyderabad : Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, has forged an alliance with Blockchain For Impact (BFI) under the BFI-Biome Virtual Network Programme to balster innovation and development for healthcare by supporting initiatives at BITS Pilani on Thursday.

According to the officials of BITS Pilani, they focused mainly on life sciences and its allied interdisciplinary domains like antimicrobial resistance, biomedical devices, and cancer research. BFI will have a strategic partnership with the institute, with an allocation of USD 600,000 over three years, to deploy BFI’s intellectual expertise with BITS Pilani’s cutting-edge infrastructure to co-curate research partnership opportunities. The partnership is poised to mark a milestone in accelerating transformative healthcare disruption at BITS Pilani, campuses in Pilani, Hyderabad, and Goa.



Sandeep Nailwal, the founder, BFI, said, “The $15 million BFI-Biome initiative represents a paradigm shift, encouraging collaboration between leading researchers, technologists, and innovators to pioneer the next generation of health interventions.”



Professor V Ramgopal Rao, vice chancellor, BITS Pilani, said, “Our collaboration with BFI accelerates biomedical innovation and leverages our expertise and facilities to pioneer transformative healthcare solutions.



Dr Pooja Agrawal, programme director, BFI, said, “BITS Pilani’s emphasis on translational research is in line with our mission to support science and upstream research that can lead to tomorrow’s healthcare solutions. BFI’s partnership with BITS Pilani is an important step towards realising our goal of making India self-sufficient in biomedical research and innovation and developing products that can benefit not only Indians but also the global population.”

