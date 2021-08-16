Hyderabad: BJP corporator Sravan Kumar attacked by MLA Hanumanth Rao's men on Independence Day

Malkajgiri: On the 75th Independence Day, BJP Corporator V Sravan Kumar was allegedly attacked by followers of Malkajgiri MLA M Hanumanth Rao (TRS).

The incident sent shock waves across the State as none anticipated an elected corporator would be attacked by Rao's men. However, the Malkajgiri police booked cases against the legislator, Prem Kumar, Ramu Kumar, G Niranjan, Naka Prabhakar Goud, Jagadish Goud (ex-corporator) and others under Sections 307, 323, 324, 354, 143, 147, 149 of IPC, Section 2 of Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act 1971.

Kumar, in his police complaint stated that, when he and other BJP corporators went for flag-hoisting, they were stopped by TRS activists and not allowed to unfurl. Within minutes around 50 men assaulted him. He alleged that Rao had threatened him earlier by posting objectionable videos on social media as well and on August 15.

"The TRS workers also desecrated idols of Bharat Matha and Dr B R Ambedkar." Contrary to the claims of BJP corporators, at around 8:15 am when TRS activists and corporators of other divisions were waiting for Rao at the flag unfurling in GHMC office, here, they were shocked to hear that Sravan Kumar and party activists, who reached the office, declined to wait for MLA. They demanded flag-hoisting without Rao.

However, he was confronted by the TRS activists to wait, who informed Kumar and his supporters that flag unfurling will happen only after Rao arrives. As soon Kumar and his supporters heard them, they protested and said they cannot wait for the MLA. Kumar wanted to hoist the flat.

These words did not go down well with the TRS activists. A clash ensued between the TRS and BJP activists. The corporator was attacked on his right leg by unknown men with a beer bottle, resulting in a bleeding injury, which the BJP activists protested.

Within minutes the issue spiralled like wildfire. Around 13 police patrol vehicles reached the spot. Special police were pressed into service to control the situation. The police lathi-charged for a brief while to disperse the crowd. Shortly the Malkajgiri police station was surrounded by the BJP activists. The police had a difficult time making them give up their protest.

Though the situation was brought under control, the episode of allegations and counter- allegations took over like a storm. Till afternoon, BJP cadre 'gheraoed' the station. The police stated that they booked cases against the MLA and others.

The matter is being investigated. They assured the protestors that they will take action on Kumar's complaint. By 3 pm the dust settled as the BJP activists started moving.