Hyderabad: BJP leader flays murder by 'Muslim gang'

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao condemned the murder of one Nagaraju by a Muslim gang.

"The only crime committed by Nagaraju for which he was gruesomely hacked to death was marrying a Muslim girl," he said. "I feel this hate crime is not only shocking, but also unacceptable in society we live in.

Incidents like this throw a bad light on social deterioration and extreme intolerance of religious identity. I strongly feel lack of fear amongst criminals on enforcement agencies of Hyderabad is expressed in the brazenness of the crime."

Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is answerable to people of Telangana for the rapid determination of law and order in the city. His party TRS tacit support to MIM is certainly the reason for an uptick in this kind of religious crime in the city. He demanded immediate arrest of all those who plotted and committed the heinous murder.