Hyderabad: BJP legislator booked, revealing gang rape victim's identity

Hyderabad: The city police booked case against BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao on charges of revealing the identity of Jubilee Hills gang-rape victim.

During a recent press meet at the BJP head office, he had shown a video and a photograph to media persons, claiming that it was proof of the involvement of an MLA's son in the minor's gang-rape.

He alleged that the police were trying to save the youngster by diluting the case. Rao has been booked under Section 228A of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to disclosure of identity of the victim of certain offences, the Abids police said.

Action will be taken against the leader accordingly. It may be mentioned here that a 17-year-girl was allegedly gang-raped in a car by five youngsters at Jubilee Hills ten days ago after she attended a party at a pub.

The suspects had offered to drop her home in the car. Four persons have so far been arrested in the case.