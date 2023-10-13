Hyderabad: BJYM activists’ unruly conduct shocks party

Hyderabad : A minor misunderstanding between the BJYM national president and BJP Bangalore South constituency MP Tejaswi Surya and State BJYM chief Bhanu Prakash turned into a skirmish at the BJP social media workshop on Thursday. According to party sources, national general secretary and Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh and Surya were guests .The State BJYM office-bearers, district president, in-charge, district social media conveners and social media influencers participated However, as soon as the meeting was about to start, followers of State BJYM president Bhanu Prakash found him missing. They demanded he be called to kick start the meeting and raised slogans in support But, "Bhanu Prakash was found unreachable; he had switched off his phone since last night," the sources added.

The ruckus created by some followers turned into a free-for-all for some time. Even media photographers taking initial visuals were pushed out by the BJYM activists.

Sources said the State BJYM president was angry and skipped the meeting to protest Tejaswi Sury leaving with party national treasurer from the hotel after landing in the city.

Bhanu Prakash reportedly expressed anguish saying it was he, with the BJYM activists working hard. The national treasurer hardly ever participates in any BJYM programmes. But, instead of giving importance to the State president and officer-bearers the national president shunned them and left with the national treasurer.

Taking exception to this, he did not attend the meeting. It was only after Chugh and Surya pacified the BJYM activists normalcy was resorted. The meeting went on peacefully. Meanwhile, partymen at State office were taken aback at the BJYM unruly conduct. This has happened for the first time in the recent past.