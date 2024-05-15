AP CEO announces polling percentage in the states, says 81.76% Voter Turnout reported

The recently concluded elections in Andhra Pradesh (AP Elections 2024) have left everyone buzzing about the record-breaking voter turnout. The polling took place on May 13 from 7 am to 6 pm, but in some areas, voters who were in line before the closing time were given the opportunity to vote, extending the polling hours till 2 am in certain places.

CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena took to Twitter to announce the impressive polling percentage. According to him, the state witnessed a staggering 81.76% voter turnout in this election, surpassing the 79.88% recorded in the 2019 elections and the 77.96% recorded in the 2014 elections.

This surge in voter participation has left many political analysts and experts pleasantly surprised. The high voter turnout is a clear indication of the public's engagement in the democratic process and their desire to bring about change through their vote.

The results of the AP Elections 2024 are eagerly awaited, and it will be interesting to see how this record-breaking voter turnout will impact the outcome of the election.