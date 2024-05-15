Ten Injured one critical as an auto overturn in Karlapalem Mandal in Bapatla

An auto belonging to Nizampatnam area overturned on the Nallamothuvaripalem Satyavathi Peta National Highway in Karlapalem mandal in Bapatla on Wednesday, resulting in ten people being injured.

The incident occurred when the auto, bearing the number plate AP 39 H 1182, was speeding and collided with a parked bike alongside the highway. The injured passengers were promptly transported to the Bapatla government hospital in a 108 vehicle.

The reports indicate that one individual sustained critical injuries in the accident. Local sources confirmed that the auto belonged to Nizampatnam.