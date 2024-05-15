Live
- Biden proposes changes to presidential debates
- North Korean leader inspects new tactical missile system
- Assam launches online platform for damage reporting during disasters
- Germany says it is holding 3.9 bn euro in frozen Russian assets
- FINANCIAL RESULTS OF NLCIL – FY 2023-24
- Yemen's Houthis claim attacks on US warship, cargo vessel
- Maintain list of gifts received at wedding, rules Allahabad HC
- 2nd Bow Arch String girder installed to join Bandra sea-link, Mumbai Coastal Road
- Barmer Independent nominee Ravindra Bhati receives another death threat
- Congress believes in 'destructive idea' of budget allocation based on religion: PM Modi
Ten Injured one critical as an auto overturn in Karlapalem Mandal in Bapatla
An auto belonging to Nizampatnam area overturned on the Nallamothuvaripalem Satyavathi Peta National Highway in Karlapalem mandal in Bapatla on Wednesday, resulting in ten people being injured.
The incident occurred when the auto, bearing the number plate AP 39 H 1182, was speeding and collided with a parked bike alongside the highway. The injured passengers were promptly transported to the Bapatla government hospital in a 108 vehicle.
The reports indicate that one individual sustained critical injuries in the accident. Local sources confirmed that the auto belonged to Nizampatnam.
