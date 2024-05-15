  • Menu
Major accident averted despite Four Vehicles Collide on Moolapadu in Mylavaram

A potentially disastrous accident was narrowly avoided on the Moolapadu National Highway in the Mylavaram Constituency of NTR District when four vehicles collided one after the other. The incident occurred when the leading driver suddenly slammed on the brakes while speeding towards Hyderabad from Vijayawada.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in this close call, but authorities are now investigating the reasons behind the accident. Ibrahimpatnam A SCI Srinivasa Rao responded quickly to the scene and gathered details on the incident.

