Hyderabad: Blocked Jalpally bridge road to take more 3-4 months to open for public

Hyderabad: The road users of blocked Jalpally bridge carriageway have to wait for another three to four months to enjoy a feasible short cut passage as the proposal regarding sanctioning of road is still pending with the Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDC) for approval.

The 2.5 kilometre-long interconnecting road from Desi Dhaba to Jalpally Kaman boasts of Jalpally Lake Bridge. As the water in the Lake reached the crest level of the bridge following rains earlier this month, the officials closed the road to avoid any mishap as most of the people from Rajendranagar and Shamshabad areas choose the way as the time-saving shortcut to reach Pahadi Shareef and Bandlaguda areas instead of taking the Balapur route. As the bridge area claimed two lives last year, the Jalpally Municipal authorities have recently closed the stretch for commuters to avoid further accidents.

However, this has been causing a great hardship to the passengers who are of the view that the uneven and pothole- ridden road may get a facelift soon. The narrow and unmetaled Jalpally road is filled with potholes all the way from entry point to the exit. However, no measures were taken to make it a convenient road for years despite the fact that it is an important passage for lakhs of people travelling from far flung areas. Now, the blocking of the road came as another blow to the road users.

The suffering of road users may not end anytime soon as the authorities hint that the road blockage may continue for at least three more months as the proposal for laying of road is yet to get an approval, and subsequent tendering process would take more time before the grounding of works.

According to sources, the Jalpally municipality placed a requirement of 14 roads and drain works worth Rs 10 crore before TUFIDC for approval.

Jalpally Bridge Road with new bridge is one among the 14 proposals being placed before the corporation. "We are not sure how many works will get approval from the TUFIDC. Being a municipality, we can only send proposals. But sanctioning and executing the same is the prerogative of the Corporation.

As the proposals are in the stage of scrutiny at the corporation, it may take sufficient time to ground the works as the process of floating and finalising the tenders itself takes at least three to four months of time to complete," claimed the sources. When asked about the Jalpally Bridge road work, he said, a total Rs 2 crore proposal has been sent to the Corporation for construction of 2.2 kilometre of road, including renovation of the bridge located in the middle of the road.