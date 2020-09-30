Hyderabad: Boduppal lakes in bad condition

Hyderabad: All the three lakes at Boduppal that is Chengicherla, or Chintalkunta Cheruvu, Sudhakunta and Pochammakunta were the lifelines for the residents but today these made-made lakes are unprotected and neglected. As for the past one year NGO Helping Hands Humanity took up cleaning works at these lakes and then there was an improvement but slowly it has been neglected by the state government. Residents alleged that large-scale encroachments within the boundaries of the lakes are going unchecked and that has shrunk the water bodies. Sudhkunta, Pochammakunta which was 10 acres which rapidly shrunk into 2 acres, Chengicherla or Chintalkunta Cheruvu was 20 acres and as present 40 percent of the lake is cover with encroachment.



"Residents of Boduppal and some social activists urged the Boduppal Municipality to fence the lakes, as they are slowly getting encroached and the lakes are being choked with the sewage water. Locals alleged that the officials are neglecting the issue. As for the past one and a half years they have been requesting them to fence the lake to stop the illegal encroachment. Also, I have filed an RTI regarding this issue but yet we have not received any reply," said Venkata, social activists, and resident of Boduppal.

"These lakes were the lifeline for residents residing over here. Every Sunday along with 6 volunteers, we clean the surrounding of lakes but slowly sewage water is entering into the lakeS and the lakes are been encroached. Last year Boduppal Municipality planned to fence the lakes and also beautify the surrounding area of the lakes but yet today no action is taken," said Prashanth, a volunteer of Helping Hands Humanity.

"Due to the recent heavy downpour, water has entered our lanes and houses, every monsoon the situation is the same. Whenever we complain to concerned officials they only give us false promises. Also, 80 percent of the Sudhakunta is been encroached. As it is high time, the state government should start development, remove the encroachments and cleaning works at the lakes," said M Shiva Kumar, Dwarakanagar, Boduppal.

Shankar, Commissioner, Boduppal municipality, said, " We have received several complaints regarding cleaning the lake and encroachments from the residents. For bund improvement and other development under mission Kakatiya, Boduppal municipality has planned to improvement of the bund and also other development works for these lakes have been planned and the development of these lakes are under the proposal."











