Hyderabad: Bonalu celebrated with traditional fervour,gaiety

Hyderabad: The annual Old City two-day Bonalu festivities which symbolise the culture of Telangana was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety on a grand note on Sunday. Lakhs of devotees were seen having "darshan" and offering "Bonam" in Mahankali temples.

Several thousands of women carried the "Bonam (a feast for goddess) barefoot to the Samhavahini Sri Mahankali Devalayam in Lal Darwaza, Sri Akkanna Maddanna Mahankali temple (Haribowli), Darbar Maisamma (Karwan), Mahankali temple (Amberpet) and other Mahankali temples in the city.

The festival, which started on July 11 from the Golconda Fort, concludes with Bonalu in the Old City and other parts of the city. The city temples were beautifully decorated with flowers, and illuminated with enticing lights.

With all facilities in place, a large number of devotees thronged the shrines and participated in the festivities. The famous Sri Simhavahini Temple was the major attraction for the devotees, as many VIPs attended the enjoyed the celebrations there.

On the occasion of 113th year of Bonalu at the historic Lal Darwaza temple, Ministers A Indrakaran Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Mohammed Mahmood Ali offered 'Bangaru Bonam' and silk robes to the "Ammavaru" on behalf of the State government.

Talasani recalled that soon after the formation of Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had declared the Bonalu as a government festival. Since then the government has been making all arrangements for devotees every year.

He said, "Lakhs of people were coming for the festival even from foreign countries; for the first time, the government had given funds to private temples also this year. The festival is also being celebrated at Kanakadurgamma temple, Vijayawada and in New Delhi."

National BJP vice-president DK Aruna, State party chief Bandi Sanjay, with former MP Vijayashanti also offered Bonams to the presiding deity. Vijayasanti said that she would present gold Bonam to the Lal Darwaza Mahankali if her party came to power after the next Assembly elections. She said that she had carried the gold bonam after the formation of Telangana.

Several dignitaries including Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, with his family, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, accompanied by Anjan Kumar Yadav and Feroz Khan, were among those who visited the shrine and had darshan of the deity.

Police arrangements

Special queues were arranged for women, who were seen carrying Bonam (containing cooked rice, jaggery, curd and neem leaves) on their heads, for hassle-free darshan of the goddess at various temples.

The police diverted vehicular traffic at several points to ensure smooth conduct of the festivities at various locations, like Old City, Narayanaguda, Himayatnagar, Kacheguda, Amberpet, Karwan, Asifnagr, Golconda, Sitaphalmandi, Warasiguda, Secunderabad.

More than 8,000 policemen were deployed as part of the massive security arrangements. The police were keeping a tight vigil in communally-sensitive areas in the Old City. Hyderabad City Commissioner Anjani Kumar inspected the arrangements in the Old city.

In the 73rd annual Bonalu at Akkanna Madanna Mahankali temple,"Maha Abhishekam" was performed followed by a "Special Alankar" to Mahankali Matha.

The samithi members said "Ammavari Shanti Kalyanam" will take place at 6 pm on Monday followed by "Pothraju Swagatham". There will be "Rangam" (prediction by oracle) at 1 pm. Later a Bonalu procession will be taken out.

The colourful procession with "Ammavari Ghatam" on a decorated elephant, will be inaugurated by government adviser K V Ramanachary, and the Police Commissioner at 4 pm. Elephant Laxmi from Virupaksheshwara Temple from Hampi in Hospet taluk from Bellary (Karnataka) has been arranged for the procession.

The procession will pass through Bela, Sudha Talkies, Nehru Statue, Lal Darwaza Crossroads, Shalibanda, Charminar, Gulzar House, Pathargatti, Madina and reach Mahankali Temple at Delhi Darwaza, Musi River, at Nayapul at about 7.30 pm.

Indrakaran Reddy, Talasani and Sanjay visited the Amberpet Mahankali temple. They presented clothes to the deity and offered bonam.