Hyderabad: Boy becomes police officer for a day

Hyderabad: In a heartwarming gesture, K Venkata Subash, a seventh grader diagnosed with cancer`, was made a police inspector for a day at the Nampally police station on Monday.

He was diagnosed with Acute Myelogenous Leukemia (AML) last year and is currently undergoing treatment at MNJ Cancer Hospital in Red Hills.

During an interaction with volunteers of the Make-A-Wish Foundation of India, Hyderabad Chapter, the boy expressed his dream of becoming a police officer. The volunteers conveyed this to their superiors, who then wrote to the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, seeking his help. The Commissioner's office contacted Nampally police station Inspector B Abhilash to fulfill the boy's wish.

After coordinating with police officials, the NGO took the boy, dressed in a police uniform, to the Nampally police station.

Subash entered the station with joy, where he was greeted by Inspector Abhilash, Sub Inspector P Sai Kumar, and other staff members.

He was given a tour of the police station and briefed on the basic policing initiatives of the Hyderabad police. Subash then headed to the inspector's chamber and spent some time sitting in the chair to experience being a police officer.