Hyderabad: Brace up to execute Basti action plan, GHMC chief prods officials

Hyderabad : A weekly action plan was initiated by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to ensure 100 per cent door-to-door collection of MSW (Municipal Solid Waste) and the elimination of Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs). GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose instructed all the concerned officials of GHMC to implement the weekly action plan in all basti areas.

Ronald Rose stated that the primary objective of the weekly Basti Action Plan is to ensure 100 per cent door-to-door collection of MSW and eliminate GVPs. To achieve this goal, around 1,631 meetings have been conducted in all basti areas, engaging SHGs, SAT auto drivers, and SLF members.

Furthermore, significant gaps in garbage collection have been identified in slum areas, with 1,97,891 households out of a total of 1,54,954 households across all basti areas being attached/tagged to SATs for garbage collection. Additionally, 921 rallies and 1,021 motivational programmes have been conducted, engaging 5,798 citizens actively.



Apart from this, 1,064 rangoli programmes have been conducted involving 2,231 citizens, and 251 Town Vending Committee (TVC) meetings have been organised for households not attached/tagged to SATs. Accordingly, 1,631 awareness meetings have been conducted for the elimination of GVPs, and the SHG workers have been felicitated for their hard work towards GVPs elimination.



According to the GHMC, the weekly action plan activities consist of a basti meeting on the first day, followed by the identification of households not tagged to SAT vehicles on the second day.

On the third day, officials are instructed to conduct a rally in all basti areas, followed by a motivational programme on the fourth day.

A rangoli is planned for the fifth day, and a TVC meeting is scheduled for the sixth day. Lastly, on the seventh day, a pledge and resolutions are made as part of the weekend programme.