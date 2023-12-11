Hyderabad: Brahmotsavam at Hare Krishna Golden Temple concludes

Hyderabad: Maha Purnahuti and Grand Sri Radha Govinda Abhishekam marked the conclusion of Brahmostavam at Hare Krishna Golden Temple on Sunday.

According to the officials of Hare Krishna Golden Temple, the six-day-long Brahmostavam celebrations started on December 5. As part of the concluding day celebrations of Barhmostavam’s, Maha Purnahuti, Utsavar Abhishekam, Chakra Snanam to various Utsavar Deities were conducted in the morning, followed by Pushpa Yagam and a Grand 108 Kalasha Maha Abhishekam to Sri Sri Radha Govinda, Sri Lakshmi Narasimha, Nitai Gauranga and Srila Prabhupada Deities was performed in the evening with ecstatic Bhajans and Kirtans. The celebrations concluded with Maha Samprokshana and Dhwaja Avarohana ceremonies.

Chairman of ISKCON Bangalore and Akshaya Patra, Madhu Pandit Dasa prabhuji highlighted the importance of Harinam and encouraged one and all to chant Hare Krishna Maha Mantra daily as an offering to Lord Radha Krishna.

Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji – President of Hare Krishna Movement Hyderabad said, the successful completion of the Brahmotsavam would certainly please their Lordships and bring in Peace and Prosperity to everyone.