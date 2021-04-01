Hyderabad: BRICS CCI makes city girl brand ambassador

Adarsh Nagar: Srishti Jupudi from the city appointed as Global Brand Ambassador (2021-22) for the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry, an international organization that promotes trade and commerce. She is also a former World Badminton Junior Championship player.

BRICS is the acronym coined to associate five major emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. BRICS CCI was founded in 2012 with the efforts of eminent professionals, entrepreneurs, industrialists, bureaucrats, from BRICS and beyond having its headquarters in New Delhi, India and country offices in Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa. In nearly a decade old journey of the chamber it has promoted business houses for trade and commerce from all BRICS nations and neighbouring countries.

Srishti will be one of the prominent faces of BRICS CCI as India assumed the rotating chair ship of BRICS on January 1. Further, she will be the key to spearhead its vision across BRICS nations to create an enabling support system especially for the MSME segment of businesses, young entrepreneurs, women entrepreneurs, and start-ups from across all geographies.

Srishti made India proud by representing the country in many international badminton champion ships. She participated in World Badminton Junior Championship, Asian Badminton (Jr.) Championships, Grand Prixes and many other national and international tournaments. She was trained at India's best badminton academy, Gopichand Badminton Academy at Hyderabad, under the aegis of Padma Bhushan and IOA Lifetime Achievement awardee Pullela Gopichand, who produced world greats like P V Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanthn and Saina Nehwal. Srishti is also the accomplisher of Malcolm Gladwell's 10000-hour Rule.

She quit professional sports career when she was India's top ranker in her category, to pursue a leadership and social path. "We aim to establish dialogue and create venues that will help us deliver on the promise of a future that will let our generations to come flourish more than us. Youth, innovation, entrepreneurship is the promising future and Srishti shall be the motivational face for the young leaders and highly potential generation," said Sameep Shastri, Vice Chairman, BRICS CCI.

Srishti in her acceptance speech thanked the leadership of BRICS CCI for reposing faith in her. "In my capacity as the Ambassador, I shall represent BRICS to promote member nation's projects, programs, initiatives through various forums and media. I will help the organization's leadership to facilitate the stakeholders to forge relations and collaborations, to promote trade and commerce, across member nations and beyond," she said.