Hyderabad: BRS leader Saichand's funeral in the afternoon, KCR to pay tributes in a while

The family members of noted singer and BRS leader Saichand who died on Thursday morning due to a heart attack said that the last rites of the latter will be performed in the afternoon at Sahebnagar Cemetery in Vanasthalipuram. Saichand's last journey will start from Gurranguda in the afternoon.



Meanwhile, CM KCR will go to Saichand's residence in Gurranguda shortly and pay homage. Ministers Sabita Indra Reddy, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, and Errabelli Dayakar Rao paid tributes to Saichand. Ministers who went to his residence in Gurranguda paid floral tributes to Saichand and consoled his family members. Earlier, Minister Harish Rao, Errolla Srinivas, and MLA Nomula Bhagat paid tributes to Saichand at Care Hospital in Gachibowli.

it is known that Sai Chand, famous singer and Chairman of State Warehouse Corporation, passed away at his farmhouse in Karukonda of Nagarkurnool district along with family members on Wednesday evening. He suffered a heart attack at midnight and was taken to a hospital in Nagarkurnool for treatment. As the condition worsened, he was shifted to Care Hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, and died at 3 am on Thursday while undergoing treatment.