Hyderabad: Btech student dies under suspicious circumstances in Chandanagar

A BTech student was found dead under suspicious circumstances here at Chandanagar police station limits. According to the police, Venkata Chary, who was working as a carpenter at HCU was residing at Dubey colony in Seri Lingampally residing with his wife Uma Rani and two daughters.



While the elder daughter was married and living in Moinabad. His younger daughter Soujanya was pursuing engineering third year at DRK college in Bachupally.



Venkata Chary died last year due to COVID-19 following which the family was suffering from financial issues. On February 18, Soujanya's mother went to her elder home leaving another alone.



Locals said that a man went to Soujanya's home and the latter raised an alarm. The man rushed out stating that he would get a doctor, locals said, adding that Soujanya was seen lying on the floor in unconscious state and was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead.

Based on the complaint of Soujanya's mother, the Chandanagar police registered a case and launched an investigation.