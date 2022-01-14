Hyderabad: Burglars decamp with Rs 1 Cr booty from house in SR Nagar

With many of them going to their native places for Sankranti, burglars in Hyderabad targeted the locked houses. On Thursday, the burglars sneaked into a flat in Sri Sai apartments in Rajiv Nagar made away with 2 kg gold, 4 kg silver ornaments and Rs 25 lakh cash.



The police said that the house owner Sekhar works stock market trader while his wife is a government teacher. The couple sold a flat in Shamshabad and kept the cash at home. Also, a friend of Sekhar kept Rs 35 lakh in the house. However, the thieves did not touch the amount.

"Sekhar along with his wife went to visit his father as he was unwell. On learning the couple were not at home, the burglars committed the theft," the police said, adding that the persons known to Sekhar have committed to the crime.

West zone DCP David, Punjagutta ACP Ganesh, Additional DCP Iqbal Siddiqui inspected the house and took up the investigation.