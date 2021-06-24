Hyderabad: Businessman loses Rs 70000 after he orders for home delivery of liquor

An Uttar Pradesh-based businessman who was on a visit to Hyderabad lost Rs 70,000 after he ordered for home delivery of liquor online.



The police said that the victim came to the city on a business trip on June 15 and was staying at a hotel in Banjara Hills. "Since the lockdown was in place, the victim searched for the liquor online when he came across an advertisement on Google and contacted the number he found and was promised to be delivered liquor at the door-step," the police added.



It is learned that the businessman sent his bank account and credit card details including OTP when the fraudster asked him for an advance. "Minutes later, an SMS popped up pertaining to the money debited from his account in two instalments," the police said, adding that a complaint was lodged against the fraudster by the businessman.



The Banjara Hills police registered a case and were investigating.