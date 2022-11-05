Hyderabad: Cabbies cough up extra charges for overstaying at airport, railway station

Hyderabad: Cab drivers going to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to drop passengers are facing overstaying charges on the departure ramp. The parking time is just eight minutes at a rapid drop-off point. If vehicles halt more than eight minutes, they are fined Rs 200. Following the extra charges for 1-2 minute delay, the drivers are being forced to shell out extra money.



There is a growing demand for increasing the parking time at the departure section. Passengers who are going to the airport by car are facing extra charges. Moreover, the cab drivers are being forced to pay the challan of Rs 200 for the delay which is usually caused by the passengers. The departure section at the airport is charging Rs 200 for crossing free drop-off for eight minutes.

Narrating his experience, Kiran Reddy, a passenger said, "I reached the airport, and stayed more than eight minutes, and the cab driver asked me extra Rs 200 for overstaying at that point. The driver said at the exit point he was charged the vehicle Rs 200 after eight minutes," said Kiran.

He asked "how can the passengers including the elderly, kids, get out of the cab along with luggage?" within eight minutes. After the driver's request, I paid Rs 200 extra," he said.

According to the Telangana State Taxi and Drivers' Joint Action Committee, at the rapid drop-off point in the departure section of the airport, almost all cab drivers are facing delay charges which are usually done by passengers.

"Starting from taking a free-stay ticket at the departure ramp, the time starts. After reaching the departure section allowing the passengers to get out of vehicle along with their baggage, the free-stay limit crosses. At the exit point, the cab drivers are forced to pay Rs 200 for overstaying which is usually delayed by passengers," said Shaik Salauddin, chairman of the committee.

He said there are multiple reasons when there can be delay, including elderly persons, technical glitch during online payments, taking out baggage, and others for which drivers are facing a hole in the pocket.

"Mostly the driver has to pay the charges from pocket; passengers refuse to pay as it is collected at the exit point," said Salauddin. He said over 3,500 cabs run around the airport; more than 40 per cent drivers face the extra charges."

Salauddin said "the overstaying charges also apply to railway stations. Even at the stations, specially Secunderabad, vehicles are being fined the same charges for crossing the free-time limits."

A vehicle is allowed to stop for only eight minutes at the station. This small timeframe to pick-up or drop relatives is the main problem for people. In case they exceed the eight-minute time limit, and stay at the station for 15 minutes, they are slapped with a parking fine of Rs 100. Similarly, between 15 and 30 minutes, the charge is Rs 200. For 30 minutes and above, the charge is Rs 500.

Several representations were given to the airport and railway station authorities to increase the time limit up to 15 minutes, but it is yet to be imposed. The drivers are facing extra burns," added Salauddin.