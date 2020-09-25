Hyderabad: Call to lensmen to vie for honours at Indian Photo Festival

Hyderabad: The Indian Photo Festival - Hyderabad has invited photographers from all over the world for there annual function on November 12. The Indian photo festival is a Not - For - Profit initiative of Light Craft Foundation and is said to be India's longest-running international photography festival. Submissions from photographers, curators, collectives, archives, galleries and organisations from around the world are invited. The last day of the submission is October 4th 2020.



As always the submissions are free of cost and is open for all topics. And the body of work ( photo series or photo essay) must include 15 images. The artist must include an Artist Statement not exceeding 300 words and a short bio of the artist not exceeding 200 words.

The Selection Panel includes Alexa Keefe (Sr Photo Editor, National Geographic), Francoise Callier (International Coordinator - Angkor Photo Festival and Workshops), Abir Abdullah (Photographer, Editor and Tutor), Madhavan Pillai (Artist and Curator), Tasneem Alsultan (Photographer), AV Gupta (Director of Photography, U.S.News and World Report), Mahesh Bhat (Photographer and Film Maker) and Nick Moir (Sydney Morning Herald and Co - Founder Oculi). Further details about the submissions are available at Indian Photo Festival