Hyderabad: Call to resume MMTS gets louder

Hyderabad: The call to resume Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) in the city is growing louder by the day as offices are reopening. Before the lockdown, anywhere between 1.5 lakh to 1.8 lakh passengers travelled daily in the 121 services.

There is also a strong appeal from the Suburban Train Travellers Association, Malkajgiri to introduce MMTS trains from Medchal to Secunderabad. Manohar R, who used to travel in MMTS before the lockdown says, "It is cheap, quick and hassle free. The railway needs to take a call as we are spending ten times the amount now by using other means of transport."

There have been requests from several rail passenger associations in Mumbai too for local trains but the authorities have only allowed working employees and state government employees in Mumbai. Sources at the South Central Railway (SCR) say that the services fall under suburban services and the Railway Board needs to take a call. Out of the 12,000 services across India, only 300 are in service.

It may be noted that recently the railway Board gave the nod for 80 pairs of trains across India, out of which two pairs to Parbhani and Darbhanga were given to SCR. Earlier this year, SCR announced the introduction of eight more MMTS rakes which were to be put into service from May to the existing 10 rakes.

The new rakes would accommodate more passengers. If 700 passengers could sit and 2,000 stand in existing rakes, the new ones could seat 1,150 persons and the standing capacity 4,000 passengers.