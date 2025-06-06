  • Menu
Hyderabad: Campaign to promote bamboo toothbrushes held

Hyderabad: In a meaningful initiative that blends creativity with conscience, Tempest Advertising has partnered with Mahavir Hospital to introduce a green alternative to everyday oral care.On World Environment Day, the hospital’s Dental Department at Masab Tank distributed eco-friendly bamboo toothbrushes, along with informative leaflets, to raise awareness among patients and visitors about making mindful everyday choices, turning every morning into a ‘Mindful Morning’.

The campaign aims to highlight the detrimental impact of plastic toothbrushes on the environment, as millions of them end up in landfills and oceans every year. Bamboo brushes, being biodegradable and sustainable, serve as a conscious choice for a healthier smile and a greener Earth.

