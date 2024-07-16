  • Menu
Hyderabad: Cantt MLA takes part in Mahila Congress meet

Hyderabad: As a part of his Basti tour, N Sri Ganesh, MLA, Secunderabad Cantonment attended a meeting organised by Mahila Congress on Monday.

The MLA urged the women to achieve their dreams, and he promised to support them in all possible ways. When some women complained that they were facing problems with youth who were addicted to ganja, he immediately directed police officials to take up the matter and see that it does not happen again.

Later, Sri Ganesh toured the basti and learned the issues faced by residents and promised to solve them.

