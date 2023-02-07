Hyderabad: Car catches fire Mailardevpally, none hurt
Highlights
- The fire broke out when some material kept in the shed caught fire
- A fire tender from local fire station rushed to the spot and doused the flames
Hyderabad: Panic triggered when fire broke out in a car mechanic shed in Tata Nagar of Mailardevpally on Tuesday morning.
According to the fire officials, the fire broke out when some material kept in the shed caught fire.
On information, a fire tender from local fire station rushed to the spot and doused the flames.
The cause of fire is being ascertained.
