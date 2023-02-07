  • Menu
Hyderabad: Car catches fire Mailardevpally, none hurt

Highlights

  • The fire broke out when some material kept in the shed caught fire
  • A fire tender from local fire station rushed to the spot and doused the flames

Hyderabad: Panic triggered when fire broke out in a car mechanic shed in Tata Nagar of Mailardevpally on Tuesday morning.

According to the fire officials, the fire broke out when some material kept in the shed caught fire.

On information, a fire tender from local fire station rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

The cause of fire is being ascertained.

