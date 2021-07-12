Hyderabad: Car catches fire on PVNR Expressway

Hyderabad: A car caught on fire here on PVNR Expressway at Attapur today morning. However, no casualties have been reported in the incident.



The police said that the woman who was driver the car noticed the flames from the engine and stopped the vehicle. Meanwhile, the passersby who also saw the flames went up to her rescue and got her out of the car. The Maruti Swift car was completely gutted in the fire by the time, fire tenders reached the spot.



According to the police, the fire is said to have occurred due to a short circuit. They registered a case and launched an investigation.

