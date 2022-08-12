Hyderabad: Cat burglar held, gold ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh seized

Hyderabad: The Bahadurpura police arrested a habitual house burglar and seized gold ornaments weighing about 21.5 tolas worth Rs 10 lakh.

The police said that they received a complaint on January 22, 2019 afternoon from one Patangay Ghanshyam of Nandi Muslai Guda, Kishanbagh, stating that on January 20, 2019 at around 1.30 am he along with his wife, son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter went to Ujjain of Madhya Pradesh to visit temple. Later, some unidentified persons broke open the door lock and committed theft of gold ornaments weighing about 17 tolas from an almirah. The police registered a case and took up investigation.

On a tip-off, on August 10, 2019 at 2 pm, the Special Crime Team, CCS, apprehended one old house burglar at Gulzar House while he was moving in suspicious manner with stolen gold ornaments stolen in Bahadurpura in 2019. The cat burglar confessed to have committed two house breaking in night cases.

The accused was identified as Syed Majeed alias Jahangir alias Petla Majeed, (45) a auto driver.

The accused was involved in 68 house burglary cases in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commissionerates and was detained twice under PD Act by Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad. The accused was produced before the court concened for judicial remand.