Hyderabad: CC road works quality inspected at Jawahar Colony

Chanda Nagar: Corporator Bobba Navatha Reddy inspected CC road works taken up at a cost of Rs 20 lakh at Jawahar Colony on Friday. She directed the officials concerned to complete the work in time without compromising on quality.

She also asked them to make sure residents and commuters do not face hardships during the execution of the work. She said the roads were being relaid as they had been dug up for laying drinking water and underground drainage pipeline works.

Colony president Shankar Reddy, advisor Shiva Narayana, Koteshwar Rao, Anuradha, Murali Krishna, Naveen, work inspector Jagadish and others were present.