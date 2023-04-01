Hyderabad: Celebrating the elegance of womanhood

Celebrating the elegance of womanhood and also expressing gratitude towards women for their contribution to society, hmtv, for the first time, organised the Nari Puraskar-2023 ( women awards) in Hyderabad on Friday.

MLC K Kavitha, Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, AP Tourism Minister RK Roja felicitated women achievers from different walks of life ( police, agriculture, education, cricket, entrepreneurship, medical and health etc) at a glittering ceremony on Friday