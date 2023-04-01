  • Menu
Hyderabad: Celebrating the elegance of womanhood

HMTV felicitates women from different walks of life

Celebrating the elegance of womanhood and also expressing gratitude towards women for their contribution to society, hmtv, for the first time, organised the Nari Puraskar-2023 ( women awards) in Hyderabad on Friday.

MLC K Kavitha, Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, AP Tourism Minister RK Roja felicitated women achievers from different walks of life ( police, agriculture, education, cricket, entrepreneurship, medical and health etc) at a glittering ceremony on Friday

