Hyderabad: Certificates handed over to B Pharmacy students

The G Pulla Reddy College of Pharmacy conducted its Convocation Day for the B-Pharmacy students on a grand note in the new auditorium on the campus

Mehdipatnam: The G Pulla Reddy College of Pharmacy conducted its Convocation Day for the B-Pharmacy students on a grand note in the new auditorium on the campus. Students who graduated in 2020-21 were presented certificates.

Former judge of Mumbai Consumer Court Rajyalakshmi Rao was the chief guest. She said services of medical and pharmaceutical professionals were noble in society, as they were associated with humanitarian attitude. She advised women graduates to be positive and strong to take up any professional career on a par with men.

GVK Group CEO and Director AI George delivered a talk on important protocols to be followed in the corporate sector for a special career. Sharada University Gurgaon, Prof Prasada Rao stressed on the importance of practical skills learnt in the college.

Principal Prof Madhava Reddy said the pharmaceutical industries worldwide faced many challenges during the Covid pandemic. "The Indian Pharma industry always stood in the forefront in producing drugs at affordable cost. In a short time even exported to other countries. This was because of the constant effort and hard work of the pharmacy professionals."

