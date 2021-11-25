Hyderabad: Challenge to foster pandemic-ready industry which can operate under stress

Hyderabad: With an aim to showcase improvements made by the selected teams from across the country through concepts, the Quality Forum of India (QCI) organised a four-day '46th International Convention on Quality Control Circles 2021' (ICQCC) at HICC on Wednesday.

The theme is based on 'Quality Concepts Facilitating Societal and Economic Turnaround' in which 2,450 delegates, 242 Indian organisations, 240 countries are participating. As many as 577 participants will be presenting their case studies. The best case studies will be awarded.

The convention was inaugurated by president JSW Ltd PK Murugan. He released a souvenir along with president QCI, SJ Kalokhe, executive director DK Srivastava, president emeritus Prof. Ashok Mittal, CH Balakrishna Rao, PV Satyavartha and LM Sinha were present.

Kalokhe said "our challenge is to develop pandemic-ready industry that can adapt rapidly and continue to operate under stress. We human beings are resilient-adapted and are innovative species; our future remains bright and only by working together we can make it so."

He said participating in ICQCC gives opportunity to work with people and organisations from different countries.

Murugan said, "Quality Control is important for both economic and industrial development. Quality means a triple bottom line in the economy and society which plays a very important role.