Hyderabad: Chandrayangutta flyover to be thrown open today

Hyderabad: The commuters of the Old City heaved a sigh of relief as the long pending extension works on Chandrayangutta flyover has been completed and the flyover will be thrown open to the public on Tuesday. Minister K T Rama Rao will inaugurate the flyover at 11 am. To ease traffic and improve road connectivity, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) approved the proposal to extend the flyover to 500 metres from 480 metres. The total length of the flyover is now one km. For the extension Rs 45 crore were sanctioned under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) in 2018.

According to GHMC, the expansion of Chandrayangutta flyover will facilitate easy travel from Shamshabad International Airport to Nalgonda and Warangal via L B Nagar. To overcome the traffic issue at Chandrayangutta, the expansion of the flyover was undertaken including the shifting of water, drainage, and electrical lanes and land acquisition. The flyover was constructed with four lines with a length of 674 meters on both sides. Commuters can now directly take the flyover without stopping at Kandikal Gate and Barkas junctions. The flyover has been extended to avoid traffic congestion at the approach end of the existing flyover. The flyover has been extended to avoid traffic congestion near the Dargah, DLRL on the right side and mosque, temple on the left side.

Under SRDP, the Municipal Corporation took a total of 41 SRDP works across GHMC, out of which, 30 works were completed including the completion of Chandrayangutta extension flyover. Remaining 11 SRDP works are at different stages of progress.

In order to reduce the increasing amount of traffic SRDP works like construction of flyovers, underpasses, RoBs are undertaken by the GHMC.

The GHMC also informed that the works of Falaknuma flyover is also at the completion stage. The works at Bairamalguda, Nagole and underpass at L B Nagar are also in the final stage. With the completion of these works, commuters can travel traffic-free from Uppal Junction to Aramghar.