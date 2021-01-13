Hyderabad: Chandrayangutta flyover works pick up pace

Chandrayangutta: Works on Chandrayangutta flyover extension and road widening have picked up pace. With a sanctioned amount of Rs 38 crore, the GHMC officials are confident of completing all the works within a year.

In order to improve road infrastructure across the city, the GHMC is coming up with projects towards ease traffic problems. One of the major projects in Chandrayangutta in Old City, the extension of flyover along with road-widening works have been going smoothly following GHMC elections.

Chandrayangutta road has been increasingly becoming a choking point for traffic for a few years. Also being part of the inner ring road, several accidents take place on this stretch. The corporation is hopeful that the 500 metre extension would not only help commuters a smoother ride, but also avert accidents on this Inner Ring Road.

According to the Uppuguda division Corporator, Fahad Bin Samad Bin Abdat, the works of extension of flyover along with road-widening has been approved in a standing committee meeting in 2018. "Due to the traffic snarls and increased number of accidents in Chandrayangutta area due to the road congestion, MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi raised the issue and it was approved in 2018 with an amount of Rs 38 crore," he said.

As per the plan 500 meters of extension works had been sanctioned and will be extended till Parivar Township near DLRL and would be 1 km (existing length is 480 mts).

"An amount of Rs 1.2 crore has been released to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) and The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TSSPDCL) for shifting water, sewage pipelines and also the electric wire and poles. The pipelines and poles have been shifted recently by the concerned departments and now the road-widening and extension works are started," added Abdat.

After completion of the works, commuters taking the road Talakunta to Barkas, Hashmabad to Chandrayangutta by taking flyover, Falaknuma to Hafez Baba Nagar under flyover are expected to be free of the current unnerving traffic snarls.

The commuters taking the route of Falaknuma towards Chandrayangutta x roads to Baba Nagar feel that the development being undertaken for the commuters and the extension of flyover and road widening would help them greatly. "I take this route regularly, but under the flyover during peak hours I get stuck in traffic snarls. Road widening will surely decrease the sufferings of the commuters on this stretch," said Mohammed Usheer, a resident of Falaknuma.