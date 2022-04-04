Hyderabad: Charminar's Kali Kaman restored full glory

Hyderabad: The historic Kali Kaman, one of the entrance gates of Charminar, has been fully restored under the Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP). The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department has completed the lime rendering for the kaman.

The restoration work of all four kamans, which are situated within the precincts of Charminar, had been taken up. The work of Char Kaman around the Gulzar Houz, Machli Kaman and Charminar Kaman had already been completed. The Kali Kaman has got back to its old glory.

The restoration works were taken up by using traditional five-course treatment with handmade clay tiles and organic additives to restore it to its original glory. The Char Kaman (four gates) are the four historical structures in the city. Four lofty arches were built in 1592 by Muhammad Quli Qutub Shah who was the fifth Sultan of the Qutub Shahi dynasty of Golkonda and who also founded the city of Hyderabad.

"The encroachment surrounding the historic structure has been removed and restoration efforts were undertaken with an aim to beautify the historic Kamans. The works were taken up at a cost of Rs 80 lakh. They are now fully restored and ready," said Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar. He also shared the before and after pictures of the Kali Kamaan.

Speaking to The Hans India, Shrinivas Sulge, Conservation Architect and Managing Director, Laxmi Hericon Pvt Ltd, the company that took up the restoration work of all four gates of Charminar, said, "the conservation and restoration of Charkamaan of Charminar have been done by adopting traditional technique – to protect the heritage structure from rain; waterproofing was done after the completion of lime concrete overlay.

The entire process involving handmade clay tiles and organic additives were utilised."