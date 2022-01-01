Hyderabad: Citizens continue to cock a snook at covid safety norms

Hyderabad: In line with a surge in Covid and Omicron variant cases in the City, the citizens seem to be lulled into a careless attitude and flouting safety norms--no face masks in public places. The Health department warns people--choice between face mask use and Omicron.



Even with the alarming situation in adjoining States for the variant and a third wave, the city is set for the New Year celebrations. Forget physical distancing, they are not even wearing masks despite being penalised by the traffic police.

There spears to be a lack of protective attitude in the public. Masking and distancing are not being followed in public places, gatherings and meetings. Even though the department wants them to be more cautious to ensure non-spreading of the variant by compulsory use of masks, the citizens are not following this protocol.

Reports indicate that cases of both Covid and Omicron are increasing in the State. The department warns of the impending third wave. To check the spread of virus, many health care and NGOs have taken up campaigns to create public awareness on the use of sanitisers, masks and maintaining physical distance to protect people from the third wave. Mujtaba Hasan Askari of the Helping Hand Foundation, a city-based healthcare NGO says that a door-to-door drive was started by its volunteers. They are explaining to residents the importance of following precautions. "During Covid, for providing free healthcare services in urban slums, the HHF has been running four centres in mosques located in the southern part of the city," he added. During the Friday sermons at a few mosques, the Qateeb have asked the community to follow the department 's Covid protocols, avoid gatherings and late-night marriages to contain the spread of virus.

Interestingly, among the safety violators maximum are aged between 18 and 40 years. "Even though people are fined Rs 1,000 for violating the Covid protocols, most are seen not wearing masks in public. People must understand how the virus spreads and should use masks for their and others safety," said Vijay Prasad, a sexagenarian.

As Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivas Rao says, "Self-discipline is the only solution and that appears to be lacking here. Wearing a mask properly can be the best protection from Coronavirus, which people are ignoring," he lamented.